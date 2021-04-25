India sees 2,767 Covid deaths, nearly 3.5L new cases

India reports over 3.49 lakh Covid-19 cases, deaths touch new high of 2,767

India now has 26,82,751 active Covid-19 cases, while the death toll is nearing the 2-lakh mark

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 25 2021, 08:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 10:26 ist
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carries a patient suffering from Covid-19 outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters photo

India on Sunday reported 3,49,691 new Covid-19 cases and 2,767 deaths, the largest single day rise in the world, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data.

The nation has seen a steep rise in fresh infections as a shortage of oxygen and drugs continues to overwhelm health systems across states.

As per the Union Health Ministry, 2,17,113 were discharged in the last 24 hours and the total case count is 1,69,61,072.

Total recoveries stand at 1,40,85,110, while death toll is at 1,92,311. India now has 26,82,751 active cases.

On Saturday, India reported 3.46 lakh Covid-19 cases and over 2,600 deaths. This is the fourth straight day that India reported over 3 lakh new Covid infections.

As per the ICMR, 27,79,18,810 crore samples have been tested as of April 24.

The total number of people vaccinated under the government's inoculation program is 14,09,16,417.

India
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

