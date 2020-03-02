India safe, secure: Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on coronavirus

Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Monday said the government is aware that the whole world is worried about the coronavirus outbreak, but assured that India remains safe and secure.

Speaking at an event, Patel said the government is taking all necessary steps and maintaining vigil at all international airports.

"We know the whole world is worried about coronavirus but India is still secure and safe and we are maintaining vigil on all international airports," he said.

The deadly virus has killed 2,912 people in China and has, according to a WHO situation report, spread to at least 58 countries as on Monday.

Two fresh cases of the novel coronavirus -- one in Delhi and another in Telangana -- were reported in India on Monday, taking the number of people who have tested positive for the respiratory virus in the country to five so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Three people who were detected positive earlier have now been discharged.