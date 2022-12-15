Air exercise not connected to China border clash: India

India says air exercise not connected to border clash with China

The IAF said on Thursday its Eastern Air Command would conduct an exercise to train its crew

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 15 2022, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2022, 14:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India's air force will hold a training exercise on Thursday and Friday in the country's east but it is not connected to last week's border scuffles with China in the region, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

India's defence minister said this week that Indian troops prevented Chinese soldiers from entering Indian territory on Dec. 9 during a border scuffle that led to injuries on both sides. China said Indian troops had illegally crossed a de-facto border to block a routine patrol of Chinese troops.

It was the first such clash between the Asian giants since 2020, when 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed.

Indian media have reported that the IAF scrambled jets during the latest clash in the Himalayan region of Tawang, located in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which is also claimed by China.

The IAF said on Thursday its Eastern Air Command would conduct an exercise to train its crew.

"This exercise was planned well in advance of the recent developments in Tawang and is not associated with these events," it said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
China
IAF

What's Brewing

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks

Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks

'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards

'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards

Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes

Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes

 