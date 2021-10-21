India scripts history: Modi on 100-crore vaccinations

India scripts history: PM Modi on 100-crore Covid-19 vaccinations

Modi took the opportunity to show gratitude to doctors, nurses and all those people who were part of the achievement

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 21 2021, 10:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 10:57 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

"India scripts history," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted as India on Thursday morning crossed the milestone of 100-crore Covid-19 vaccinations. 

"We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians," Modi said. 

He took the opportunity to show gratitude to doctors, nurses and all those people who were part of the achievement.  

Also read: India achieves 100-crore Covid vaccination milestone

PM Modi also visited the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here after the milestone was achieved.

The prime minister interacted with hospital officials and was accompanied by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Modi has frequently lauded health workers for spearheading the vaccination drive.

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday

Check out the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Where is the Tata who can restore it to glory?

Where is the Tata who can restore it to glory?

DH Toon | FabIndia's secular fabric

DH Toon | FabIndia's secular fabric

Temples don’t need privatisation

Temples don’t need privatisation

Rahul seeks return to 'ideology', but will Cong follow?

Rahul seeks return to 'ideology', but will Cong follow?

Drive on your drink! Whisky waste can power your car

Drive on your drink! Whisky waste can power your car

Apple's Rs 1,900 cleaning cloth has internet in splits

Apple's Rs 1,900 cleaning cloth has internet in splits

 