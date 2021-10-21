India scripts history: PM Modi on 100-crore Covid-19 vaccinations

"India scripts history," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted as India on Thursday morning crossed the milestone of 100-crore Covid-19 vaccinations.

"We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians," Modi said.

India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

He took the opportunity to show gratitude to doctors, nurses and all those people who were part of the achievement.

PM Modi also visited the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here after the milestone was achieved.

The prime minister interacted with hospital officials and was accompanied by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Modi has frequently lauded health workers for spearheading the vaccination drive.

