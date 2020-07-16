India seeks total access to Kulbhushan Jadhav from Pak

India seeks unconditional access to Kulbhushan Jadhav from Pakistan: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 16 2020, 10:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2020, 10:30 ist
India has asked Pakistan to give unconditional access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, according to ANI.

Earlier Pakistan had claimed that he had refused to file a review plea. India said that he had been coerced into doing that.

India, on July 9, said it was exploring legal options in the case relating to Indian death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav, a day after Pakistan claimed that he refused to file a review petition against his sentence by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage.

 

Ministry of External Affairs
Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan

