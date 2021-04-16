India to boost monthly output of Covaxin to 100 million doses by September

India to boost monthly output of Covaxin by September

India said on Friday monthly production capacity of its homegrown Covid-19 shot will be raised to nearly 100 million doses by September, as it tries to overcome a shortage amid a record surge in cases.

"The current production capacity of indigenously developed Covaxin vaccine will be doubled by May-June 2021 and then increased nearly 6-7 fold by July-August 2021," the Ministry of Science & Technology said in a statement, pegging current capacity at 10 million doses.

