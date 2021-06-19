India to hold vaccine exports till domestic demands met

India to hold off Covid-19 vaccine exports until domestic demands met

The government in April banned Covid vaccine exports amid the country’s devastating second wave

Bloomberg
Bloomberg,
  • Jun 19 2021, 17:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2021, 17:41 ist
There is no exact time frame on a lifting of restrictions on vaccine exports. Credit: AFP Photo

India will hold off on exports of coronavirus vaccines until a “significant proportion” of its domestic population is inoculated, the head of the country’s Covid-19 task force told the Associated Press.

There is no exact time frame on a lifting of restrictions on vaccine exports, the report said, citing an interview with Vinod K. Paul. While a resumption is still “on the radar,” another factor that India will consider before doing so is when vaccine stockpiles are visible, he said.

Read | Third wave will strike India in 6-8 weeks if Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed: AIIMS chief

The government in April banned Covid vaccine exports amid the country’s devastating second wave. The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest supplier of vaccines, has said it may not be able to start delivering doses until the end of the year.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in India have surpassed 29 million, while deaths have surged beyond 380,000. Experts believe both numbers are vastly undercounted.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Export

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cyberpunk reboots: Can unloved games win an extra life?

Cyberpunk reboots: Can unloved games win an extra life?

'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh dies of coronavirus, aged 91

'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh dies of coronavirus, aged 91

All a boar-d! Wild pig takes Hong Kong subway journey

All a boar-d! Wild pig takes Hong Kong subway journey

NASA reports trouble with Hubble Space Telescope

NASA reports trouble with Hubble Space Telescope

 