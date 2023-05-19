'India to make use of 1% green jet fuel a must by 2025'

India to mandate use of 1% sustainable aviation fuel by 2025

This is a developing story...

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • May 19 2023, 11:11 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 11:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 India plans to mandate the use of 1 per cent sustainable aviation fuels for airlines by 2025, the country's oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.

More to follow...

Aviation
civil aviation
Airlines
sustainability
Hardeep Singh Puri

