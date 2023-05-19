India to mandate use of 1% sustainable aviation fuel by 2025

India plans to mandate the use of 1 per cent sustainable aviation fuels for airlines by 2025, the country's oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping
The bloody battle for Mariupol
Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech
Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes
Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow
Imran’s Pirni: A weapon Pak Army has never faced before
Saving Arikomban and other challenges
Half of world's largest lakes drying up, says study