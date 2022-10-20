India-UK trade pact agreement soon: Commerce Secy

India-UK trade pact talks moving in right direction, agreement expected soon: Commerce Secretary

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said negotiators have finalised many things and many aspects are yet to be finalised

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 20 2022, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 18:57 ist
Launch of the free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and the UK. Credit: Reuters Photo

Negotiations for the proposed trade pact between India and the UK are moving in the right direction, and both sides are expected to reach an agreement soon, a top government official said on Thursday.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said negotiators have finalised many things and many aspects are yet to be finalised.

"So, we are moving in the right direction...Negotiations are on. We are on track," he told reporters at the sidelines of the CII National Exports Summit.

India and the UK are negotiating the pact to boost trade and investments between the countries. Both had aimed at concluding the talks by Diwali (October 24), but the negotiators are missing the deadline.

When asked about the fresh target, the secretary said that it depends upon the movement of negotiation.

"So, we are moving forward very well and we expect that soon we will be able to reach an agreement," he added.

Read | 'UK wants India trade deal by Diwali but won't sacrifice quality,' says PM's spokesperson

In January, both countries formally launched talks for a free trade agreement to boost bilateral trade and investments.

In such pacts, two countries either eliminate or significantly reduce customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them, besides easing norms for promoting investments and services trade.

The UK is also a key investor in India. New Delhi has attracted foreign direct investment of $1.64 billion in 2021-22. The figure was about $32 billion between April 2000 and March 2022.

India's main exports to the UK include ready-made garments and textiles, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, petroleum and petrochemical products, transport equipment and parts, spices, metal products, machinery and instruments, pharma and marine items.

Major imports include precious and semi-precious stones, ores and metal scraps, engineering goods, professional instruments, non-ferrous metals, chemicals and machinery.

In the services sector, the UK is one of the largest markets in Europe for Indian IT services.

The bilateral trade has increased to $17.5 billion in 2021-22 compared to $13.2 billion in 2020-21. India's exports stood at $10.5 billion in 2021-22, while imports were $7 billion.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

UK
India
FTA
Business News
India News

What's Brewing

Explained | Halal certification for meat, other items

Explained | Halal certification for meat, other items

Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking

Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking

In Iran, security forces protect the ruling system

In Iran, security forces protect the ruling system

Globalism failed to deliver the economy we need

Globalism failed to deliver the economy we need

DH Toon | Kharge gets the president's baton

DH Toon | Kharge gets the president's baton

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

 