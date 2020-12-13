India under PM Narendra Modi is 'fearless': Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday said the new India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a “fearless” India that hits hard without hesitation to secure its interests.

“The New India envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fearless, it looks the world into its eyes and strikes terrorists in their home. It hits hard without hesitation to secure India's interests,” Thakur, the Minister of State for Finance, who is also the BJP's in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir DDC elections, said.

Addressing an election rally in R S Pura here, he said, “In 2001, India's temple of democracy was attacked by terrorists who were neutralised by brave security forces who fought the coward terrorists with valour."

“The terrorists and its sympathisers wanted India to bleed. However, as we begin a new journey under Prime Minister Modi today by building a new temple of democracy, the new Parliament building, let me remind everyone that this marks a turning point in history,” he said.

He said that the BJP has a new outlook for New India, where there is zero-tolerance for terrorists and their sympathisers. Training his guns on BJP’s political rivals, especially Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration comprising seven mainstream parties including National Conference and PDP, he said, “The Gupkar Gangs era of supporting separatists and shedding tears for terrorists is over forever.”

“The Modi government has strengthened national security and modernised the armed forces. Today India has Rafales and our jawans have bulletproof vests and bunkers to face the enemy fire,” he said. He said, “India now looks into enemies’ eyes and does not hesitate in launching counter-terror operations to protect Indian lives”.

“We have smooth inter-services coordination with the setting up of the Chief of Defense Staff. We have stronger firepower, air defence, and surveillance systems in place. India strikes on its own terms, fearlessly,” he said.

Questioning the rationale behind forming the Gupkar alliance, Thakur asked, “Why should the sons of daughters of J&K become victims of terror while Gupkar Gang family members live a life of luxury abroad?” “Why do they never talk about the human rights of the parents, children and youths of J&K? Is humanity reserved only for the family members of the Gupkar Gang?” he asked.

Thakur said since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, the Gupkar leaders have become desperate as they considered J&K their “personal estate” and that era has come to an end.

“The people have given them a befitting reply by coming out in large numbers to cast their votes, neither is there an atmosphere of fear nor fraud. The divisive politics by the Gupkar Gang who are hand in glove with separatists is coming to an end,” he said. “The Gupkar Gang has never believed in participatory democracy or public welfare,” he alleged.