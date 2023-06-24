India-US partnership is of conviction, compassion: Modi

India-US partnership is of conviction, shared commitments, compassion: PM Modi

In his address to young entrepreneurs and professionals at the John F Kennedy Center here, Modi said whenever India has become strong, the world has benefited.

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Jun 24 2023, 08:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 08:17 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the India-US partnership is not of convenience but one of conviction, shared commitments and compassion.

In his address to young entrepreneurs and professionals at the John F Kennedy Center here, Modi said whenever India has become strong, the world has benefited.

The prime minister said this was seen during the Covid pandemic. When the world needed medicines, India increased its production and provided medicines, he said at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

Modi was on a State Visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Also Read | Modi lauds Indian Americans, takes subtle dig at Opposition in India

Talking about India-US partnership, he said this partnership can change the fate of the world in the 21st century. This partnership is not of convenience but one of conviction, shared commitments and compassion, Modi said.

He also said that the basis of India's success and its development's biggest driving force is the aspiration of its people.

Modi also noted that in the last two and two and a half years, US companies have invested more than USD 16 billion in India.

India is the world's youngest nation and it has the world's biggest youth talent pool and skilled and professional force, the prime minister said and asserted that whichever country joins India at this time, it is bound to benefit.

"We are keeping fiscal deficit in check and continuously increasing our Capex. Our export is increasing, our Forex is increasing, and new records are being created in FDI," Modi said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
US news
United States

Related videos

What's Brewing

Modi, Biden share light moments at state dinner

Modi, Biden share light moments at state dinner

'Get married': Lalu tells Rahul Gandhi at press meet

'Get married': Lalu tells Rahul Gandhi at press meet

Ethical issues

Ethical issues

Six months without a smartphone and counting

Six months without a smartphone and counting

DH Toon | PM Modi's US version different from India's

DH Toon | PM Modi's US version different from India's

 