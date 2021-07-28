India, US share deep commitment to values of democracy: Modi to Blinken

The societies of India and the United States share a deep commitment to the values of democracy, freedom and liberty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told President Joe Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday.

Blinken called on the Prime Minister before concluding his tour to New Delhi.

Modi told Blinken that the Indian diaspora in the United States had contributed immensely to the enhancement of bilateral ties. The India-US strategic partnership would have even greater significance for the world in the coming years, in the context of the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic, global economic recovery and climate change, he said.

Blinken conveyed to Modi greetings from Biden and the US Vice President Kamala Harris. He also said that the Biden administration was strongly committed to further deepening India-US strategic relations in various sectors, including defence, maritime security, trade and investment, climate change and science and technology.

The US Secretary of State took note of the “increasing convergence” between the two nations “on a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues and the commitment of both strategic partners to convert the convergence into concrete and practical cooperation”.