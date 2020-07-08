India wants to build a road through Bhutan's 'Yeti Territory' to counter China's expansionist moves

India is likely to nudge a dilly-dallying Bhutan into approving the construction of a strategic road through its 'Yeti Territory' in the wake of China’s new claim on the eastern region of the tiny nation.

The proposed road will lessen the distance between Guwahati in Assam and Tawang near the India-China disputed boundary in Arunachal Pradesh by 150 kilometres. It will shorten the travel time from 15 hours to approximately 9-10 hours. Once the new road is built, New Delhi will be able to mobilise troops faster to respond to China’s military moves, not only across its disputed boundary with India in Arunachal Pradesh, but also towards the eastern region of Bhutan.

The road was conceived long ago and India has been ready to get its Border Roads Organisation (BRO) lay the stretch in Bhutan. But it has not taken off yet as Thimphu has been dilly-dallying on agreeing to the proposal, which New Delhi is now dusting off.

Beijing recently sought to block funding by an international agency for the Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary in far eastern Bhutan, arguing that the sanctuary was part of the disputed territory on China-Bhutan boundary. Thimphu dismissed the claim.

The sanctuary and the areas around it have traditionally been believed to be home to the elusive 'Yeti’ — or ‘Migoi’ in Bhutanese. The area is also home to a dwindling population of Brokpas — the reclusive, semi-nomadic yak-herding tribespeople, who have been preserving a unique pastoral culture and lifestyle in isolation ever since their ancestors migrated from Tibet sometime in the 14th century.

“India and Bhutan have shared security interests,” a source in New Delhi said, adding that China’s new claim on far eastern Bhutan was clearly linked to its claim on 90,000 sq km of territory in Arunachal Pradesh. “Thimphu will hopefully soon realise how important it is to build the strategic road, not only for India but also for Bhutan.”

The proposed road will connect Lumla near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh with Trashigang in Bhutan. This will make it easier to travel from Guwahati via Samdrup Jongkhar and Trashigang in Bhutan to the tiny nation’s border with China and India as well as closer to the McMahon Line — the de facto boundary between India and China in the eastern sector.

Thimphu has so far been avoiding taking a call on the proposed road, ostensibly to avoid irking Beijing and trigger a flashpoint in the territorial dispute between the two nations. “China’s expansionist aspirations have of late been on full display – be it along its disputed boundary with India in eastern Ladakh or in its new territorial claim in eastern Bhutan or in South China Sea and East China Sea,” another source told the DH. “We hope that Bhutanese Government will take note and act accordingly.”