Monsoon Updates Live: IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra's Palghar

Communities hit hard as climate change aggravates floods in Assam
Floods are an annual affair for Juran Ali, the 60-year-old farmer in western Assam’s Barpeta district. The flood on the night of June 21 was baffling even for him. “We have seen that the water of the Beki river reaches our courtyard after four-five days of incessant rainfall. This time, the rainfall was so heavy that when we woke up, water had already entered our home,” Ali, a resident of Mohammadpur village told DH from a makeshift camp on a National Highway, about 5-kms away, where about 200 residents had taken shelter after floods rendered them homeless.
Two women died after they were struck by lightning while working in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district on Thursday, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Usha Chauhan (35) and Devlati (34), they said.
Over 33K people evacuated; loss of life, property brought under control: Gujarat CM
As heavy rains lashed Gujarat for the first 15 days of the monsoon season, State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has said that with the timely decisions taken by his government more than 33,000 people have been evacuated and the loss to life and property has been brought under control.
IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra's Palghar
