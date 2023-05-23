India will open consulate in Brisbane, says PM Narendra Modi

India will open consulate in Brisbane, says PM Modi

Harris Park renamed as 'Little India'

PTI
PTI, Sydney,
  • May 23 2023, 15:50 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 16:05 ist
PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese at the Qudos Arena in Sydney. Credit: AFP Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that India will open a consulate in Brisbane to fulfill the long-pending demand by the diaspora.

Modi made the announcement while addressing a packed stadium at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena. The event was also attended by his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

"An absolute delight connecting with Indian diaspora at community programme," Modi said.

Modi thanked his Australian counterpart for supporting him in unveiling foundation stone of 'Little India', a suburb of Sydney.

Read | 'Modi is the boss': Albanese welcomes PM in Australia

The announcement to declare Harris Park as 'Little India' was made by Australian Prime Minister Albanese as he welcomed Modi at the community event.

Harris Park is a hub in Western Sydney where the Indian community celebrates festivals and events such as Diwali and Australia Day.

"Thank you my friend Anthony," Modi said during the community event.

"I thank the premier of New South Wales, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the City of Parramatta and Councillors for this special honour," he said.

