Indian Army brigadier succumbs to Covid-19 in Kolkata

Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jul 02 2020, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2020, 20:10 ist
Representative image.

An Indian Army brigadier, on Thursday, died due to Covid-19. He was posted at the Eastern Command. 

According to sources the brigadier Vikas Samyal, posted in Kolkata, was admitted to a military hospital at Barrackpore in North 24 Paraganas district after he tested positive for Covid-19. The hospital is designated for treatment Covid-19 patients in the armed forces.

They further revealed that as his condition began to deteriorate he was shifted to the Army’s Command Hospital in Kolkata.

“Despite best efforts, he succumbed to acute respiratory problems resulting from Covid-19 infection and pneumonia,” sources said.

Indian Army
Coronavirus
COVID-19
West Bengal

