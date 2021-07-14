Indian Army denies report of a fresh clash with PLA troops in Eastern Ladakh

Indian Army on Wednesday denied reports of any fresh clash with the Chinese People's Liberation Army, observing that Indian troops continued with their regular patrolling in eastern Ladakh without any confrontation with the PLA soldiers.

“Ever since the disengagement agreement in February this year, there has been no attempt by either side to occupy the areas from where the disengagement had been undertaken. There have been no clashes in Galwan or any other area,” an Army official said in a statement, trashing a report that claimed occurrence of such clashes and renewed troop building by China.

According to the report, the fresh confrontation happened at the Galwan river – close to the site of last year's clash near patrol point 14 – where the PLA troops set up a tent. The report also claimed increased Chinese troop presence in eastern Ladakh with the aim of occupying the positions they had vacated last year.

Rebutting the report, the official said both sides continued with negotiations to resolve the balance issues and regular patrolling in respective areas continued. The situation on the ground continues to be as it was before. “PLA activities, including turnover of troops, continue to be monitored by the Indian Army,” he said.

India and China have been locked in a military standoff at multiple friction points in eastern Ladakh since early May last year.

The two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of Pangong lake in February following a series of military and diplomatic talks. They are now in a dialogue to find out how the disengagement process would happen in the remaining friction points.

