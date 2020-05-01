Indian entrepreneurs rise up to meet COVID-19 medical demand

From ventilators to personal protection equipment, Indian manufacturers have risen to the occasion to beef up the supply of medical equipment as the country steps up its fight against COVID-19.

From zero production of personal protection equipment and N-95 masks in March, the domestic industry is now supplying nearly two lakh kits of each every day, increasing self-reliance in a sector that was largely import-dependent.

Similar was the case with ventilators, the machines that keep critically ill patients breathing. India had 19,398 ventilators as on March 21 and orders have now been placed for 60,884 more such machines.

“59,884 ventilators will be manufactured by domestic manufacturers. Bharat Electricals Limited and Skanray have been asked to deliver 30,000, auto major Maruti Suzuki had tied up with AgVA to supply 10,000 and Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone will be supplying 13,500,” P D Vaghela, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, told reporters here.

Vaghela chairs the Empowered Group-III that is tasked with ensuring the availability of essential medicines and medical equipment to combat COVID-19.

He said Indian manufacturers have also stepped up production of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), a drug that is in great demand across the world, with a number of countries across the globe dependent on India for supplies.

Production of HCQ has been increased from 12.23 crore tablets per month to 30 crore tablets per month, given the global demand for the drug which is also used in the treatment of arthritis. He said nine crore HCQ tablets have been released in the market as against the requirement of 2.5 crore tablets and India had also exported the drug to other countries.

Vaghela said till March, India used to import its entire requirement of PPEs and N-95 masks, but now has been producing about two lakh pieces every day in the country.

“Demand for PPE kits has been projected at 2.01 crore in India. We have placed orders for 2.22 crore kits out of which 1.42 crore kits are being procured in the domestic market. 1.87 lakh kits are being produced daily in the country,” Vaghela said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been stressing on turning the COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity to become self-reliant in the supply of medical equipment, which is largely import-dependent.