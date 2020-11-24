Indian government bans 43 more Chinese mobile apps [full list]

For the past several months, the Indian government has been on a spree banning mobile apps, particularly the ones of Chinese origin. Now, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has blocked another set of 43 mobile applications in the country.
In July, the government had blocked 106 apps and in September, it banned 118 more apps including the popular TikTok, PUBG Mobile in India.
Like the previous times, the union government has cited section 69A of the Information Technology Act to block the 43 apps. It has taken action based on security reports from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs. It has ordered for blocking the access of these apps in India, as they were found engaging in activities prejudicial to India's sovereignty, integrity, defence, security & public order.
Must read | Govt of India bans TikTok, ShareIt, Mi video call and 56 other Chinese apps [full list]
Here's the complete list of mobile apps banned by Indian government:
1) AliSuppliers Mobile App
2) Alibaba Workbench
3) AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
4) Alipay Cashier
5) Lalamove India - Delivery App
6) Drive with Lalamove India
7) Snack Video
8) CamCard - Business Card Reader
9) CamCard - BCR (Western)
9) Soul- Follow the soul to find you
10) Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
11) Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
12) WeDate-Dating App
13) Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
14) Adore App
15) TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
16) TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
17) ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
18) DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
19) AsianDate: find Asian singles
20) FlirtWish: chat with singles
21) Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
22) Tubit: Live Streams
23) WeWorkChina
24) First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
25) Rela - Lesbian Social Network
26) Cashier Wallet
27) MangoTV
28) MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
29) WeTV - TV version
30) WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
31) WeTV Lite
33) Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
34) Taobao Live
35) DingTalk
36) Identity V
37) Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
38) BoxStar (Early Access)
39) Heroes Evolved
40) Happy Fish
41) Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
42) Munchkin Match: magic home building
43) Conquista Online II
Must read | Indian govt bans 47 more Chinese apps, PUBG Mobile under scanner too
So far, the Indian government has blocked 267 apps this year. We believe, more apps will join the list in the coming months.
Must read | Govt bans PUBG Mobile, Baidu, Alipay, Tencent games and 114 more Chinese apps [full list]
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe