Indian government bans 43 more Chinese mobile apps [full list]

For the past several months, the Indian government has been on a spree banning mobile apps, particularly the ones of Chinese origin. Now, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has blocked another set of 43 mobile applications in the country.

In July, the government had blocked 106 apps and in September, it banned 118 more apps including the popular TikTok, PUBG Mobile in India.

Like the previous times, the union government has cited section 69A of the Information Technology Act to block the 43 apps. It has taken action based on security reports from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs. It has ordered for blocking the access of these apps in India, as they were found engaging in activities prejudicial to India's sovereignty, integrity, defence, security & public order.

Here's the complete list of mobile apps banned by Indian government:

1) AliSuppliers Mobile App

2) Alibaba Workbench

3) AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living

4) Alipay Cashier

5) Lalamove India - Delivery App

6) Drive with Lalamove India

7) Snack Video

8) CamCard - Business Card Reader

9) CamCard - BCR (Western)

9) Soul- Follow the soul to find you

10) Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat

11) Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles

12) WeDate-Dating App

13) Free dating app-Singol, start your date!

14) Adore App

15) TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App

16) TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App

17) ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles

18) DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online

19) AsianDate: find Asian singles

20) FlirtWish: chat with singles

21) Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat

22) Tubit: Live Streams

23) WeWorkChina

24) First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online

25) Rela - Lesbian Social Network

26) Cashier Wallet

27) MangoTV

28) MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP

29) WeTV - TV version

30) WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More

31) WeTV Lite

33) Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App

34) Taobao Live

35) DingTalk

36) Identity V

37) Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

38) BoxStar (Early Access)

39) Heroes Evolved

40) Happy Fish

41) Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！

42) Munchkin Match: magic home building

43) Conquista Online II

So far, the Indian government has blocked 267 apps this year. We believe, more apps will join the list in the coming months.

