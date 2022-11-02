Indian Railways exploring logistic trade ties with Bhutan

Days after helping Bhutan to transport a consignment of vehicles from Chennai, Indian Railways have started exploring logistic trade ties with the neighbouring country.

Officials of The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) on Tuesday met a delegation comprising officials of Bhutan’s foreign ministry, trade bodies and chamber of commerce at Alipurduar junction in North Bengal.

“The meeting was held aiming towards trade collaborations between the NFR and government of Bhutan, supporting the logistics avenues for future linkages with Bhutan,” Chief Public Relations Officers of NFR, Sabyasachi De said in a statement. The NFR headquarters is stationed at Maligaon in Guwahati.

Also Read | Central Railway to launch more 'Restaurant-on-Wheels'

The meeting was held after NFR transported a consignment of 75 utility vehicles from Chennai to Hasimara railway station on October 28 by a new modified goods rake, a rake specially designed to transport light motor vehicles. This was the first consignment of goods to Bhutan. The consignment reached Alipurduar division on October 28. Further the consignment was taken to Bhutan by roadways.

“The delegation intends to visit Changrabandha station in the near future. Discussions related to movement of auto-mobiles, cement, stone commodities and augmenting people to people connection and tourism development were also held,” De said.

The delegations from Bhutan visited Hasimara railway station where infrastructure is being strategically developed by the N. F. Railway for enabling trade with Bhutan. A plan to build a siding along with a warehouse in collaboration with the Central Warehousing Corporation is underway to promote logistic trade with Bhutan.

“The Alipurduar division told the Bhutan delegation about the vision of railways as the prime eco-friendly mode of transportation for goods logistic and as a sustainable option for mass movement in the country and also in South-East Asia. Railway explained to the delegates of Bhutan government the cost competitiveness and strategic abilities to transport goods in bulk and expeditiously to markets across India and Bhutan. Indian Railways have already taken up new projects for cross-border linkages by laying a broad-gauge railway track from Kokrajhar in Assam to Gelephu in Bhutan,” De said.