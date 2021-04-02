Indian Railways registers highest freight this fiscal

Indian Railways registers highest freight this fiscal year

In the month of March 2021, Indian Railways' loading was 130.38 million tonnes which was a growth of 27.33%

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 02 2021, 02:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 02:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Indian Railways registered the highest freight figures in terms of loading and earnings in the 2020-21 fiscal despite Covid-19 challenges.

In the FY 2020-21, total loading was 1,232.63 million tonnes which is 1.93% higher compared to last year’s loading (1,209.32 million tonnes) for the same period, said the Railways in a statement.

Also read: Railways' freight loading for FY21 surpasses level achieved last fiscal

In this FY 2020-21, the national transporter earned Rs 1,17,386 crore from freight loading which is 3% higher compared to last year’s earning (Rs 1,13,897.20 crore) for the same period.

Railways saw the highest-ever loading in seven consecutive months from September 2020 to March 2021.

In the month of March 2021, Indian Railways' loading was 130.38 million tonnes which was a growth of 27.33%.

In March 2021, Indian Railways earned Rs 12,887.71 crore from freight loading which is also 26.16% higher compared to last year’s earnings for the same month.

Even freight trains’ speed has also registered a significant increase in the existing network. Average speed for the freight trains in March 2021 was registered as 45.6 Km/hr which is 83% increase as compared to 24.93 Km/hr in the same period, said the railways 

Covid-19 has been used by Indian Railways as an opportunity to improve all-round efficiencies and performances, said the Railways.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Railways
freight
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Laxmibai & Bendre: Couple goes retro for photoshoot

Laxmibai & Bendre: Couple goes retro for photoshoot

1st batch of women military cops gears up to join Army

1st batch of women military cops gears up to join Army

Instagram Reels gets TikTok's duet-like feature

Instagram Reels gets TikTok's duet-like feature

'Angriest octopus' lashes out at man on Australia beach

'Angriest octopus' lashes out at man on Australia beach

In Pics | 10 must-watch Rajinikanth movies

In Pics | 10 must-watch Rajinikanth movies

Man found 15,000 bees in his car after grocery shopping

Man found 15,000 bees in his car after grocery shopping

 