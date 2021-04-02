Indian Railways registers highest freight this fiscal year

Indian Railways registered the highest freight figures in terms of loading and earnings in the 2020-21 fiscal despite Covid-19 challenges.

In the FY 2020-21, total loading was 1,232.63 million tonnes which is 1.93% higher compared to last year’s loading (1,209.32 million tonnes) for the same period, said the Railways in a statement.

Also read: Railways' freight loading for FY21 surpasses level achieved last fiscal

In this FY 2020-21, the national transporter earned Rs 1,17,386 crore from freight loading which is 3% higher compared to last year’s earning (Rs 1,13,897.20 crore) for the same period.

Railways saw the highest-ever loading in seven consecutive months from September 2020 to March 2021.

In the month of March 2021, Indian Railways' loading was 130.38 million tonnes which was a growth of 27.33%.

In March 2021, Indian Railways earned Rs 12,887.71 crore from freight loading which is also 26.16% higher compared to last year’s earnings for the same month.

Even freight trains’ speed has also registered a significant increase in the existing network. Average speed for the freight trains in March 2021 was registered as 45.6 Km/hr which is 83% increase as compared to 24.93 Km/hr in the same period, said the railways

Covid-19 has been used by Indian Railways as an opportunity to improve all-round efficiencies and performances, said the Railways.