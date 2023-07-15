Indian tri-services contingent takes part in Bastille Day parade

A 269-member Indian tri-service contingent on Friday participated in the Bastille Day parade, marching smartly in central Paris along with French troops as Prime Minister Narendra Modi – the Chief Guest for the French national day – and French President Emmanuel Macron looked on.

As the Indian troops marching to the tune of Saare Jahan Se Achcha, walked past the dais, Modi saluted the contingent.

Soon three Rafale combat jets of the Indian Air Force flew over the Champs Elysees along with other French Air assets, as a part of the flypast.

The Indian Navy marked its presence with the indigenous warship INS Chennai, a Guided Missile Destroyer, that docked in Brest on the French coast and took part in the local Bastille Day celebration.

The active participation of the three services in France’s national parade comes at a time when New Delhi and Paris celebrated the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership and further boosted the relations with new defence deals.

The Army contingent was represented by Punjab Regiment, one of the oldest regiments of the Indian Army whereas the band was from the Rajputana Rifle Regiment Band.

The association of the Indian and the French Armies dates back to World War 1. Over 1.3 million Indian soldiers participated in the war and almost 74,000 of them fought in the muddy trenches to never return again, while another 67,000 were wounded, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Indian troops valiantly fought on French soil as their courage, valour and supreme sacrifice not only thwarted the enemy but also contributed towards winning the war.

World War-2 witnessed a whopping 2.5 million Indian soldiers making significant contributions in various theatres from Asia to Africa and Europe, including the battlefields of France. The Indian troops established their valour in these wars which was well recognised in the form of several gallantry awards being bestowed on the Indian soldiers.