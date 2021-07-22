India's 41,383 new Covid-19 cases outnumber daily recoveries

India on Thursday recorded 507 coronavirus fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the country's death toll to 4,18,987, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

With 41,383 new infections, taking the total tally of cases to 3,12,57,720, and 38,652 persons recovering over the past 24 hours, the number of daily cases outnumbered recoveries.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The active cases in the country have increased to 4,09,394.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that around 50 lakh Indians died during the second wave of Covid-19 infection due to "wrong decisions" of the Union government.

(With PTI inputs)