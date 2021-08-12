India's installed renewable energy capacity over 100GW

India's installed renewable energy capacity crosses 100 GW; Singh says 'landmark day'

The country has set an ambitious target to have 175 GW or 1,75,000 MW of renewable energy capacity by 2022

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 12 2021, 21:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 21:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

India's total installed renewable energy generation capacity crossed 100 GW mark on Thursday and the country is fourth in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity.

The country has set an ambitious target to have 175 GW or 1,75,000 MW of renewable energy capacity by 2022.

"The total installed renewable energy capacity in India, excluding large hydro, has crossed the mile-stone of 100 GW. Today, India stands at 4th position in the world in terms of installed RE capacity, 5th in solar and 4th in wind in terms of installed capacity," an official release said.

While 100 GW has been installed, 50 GW is under installation and 27 GW is under tendering. If large hydro is included the installed renewable energy capacity increases to 146 GW, the release said.

"Another landmark day in the history of the Indian Power Sector. Our installed Renewable Energy capacity (excluding large Hydro) has crossed 1,00,000 Megawatts," Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said in a tweet.

Besides, the country aims to have 450 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

renewable energy
Electricity
power

Related videos

What's Brewing

Toy train to come up in Arunachal near China border

Toy train to come up in Arunachal near China border

Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes

Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

 