Indira Jaising should be kept in jail with Nirbhaya convicts, says Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has come down heavily on senior advocate, Indira Jaising for requesting Nirbhaya's mother to forgive the convicts.

Slamming the veteran lawyer, Kangana said that she should be kept in jail with those convicts for four days. The national award-winning actress further said that such women give birth to monsters.

"That lady (Indira Jaising should be kept in jail with those convicts for four days. Women like them give birth to these kinds of monsters and murderers," Kangana told media during an event.

Jaising had received a lot of flak after she had tweeted stating that like Sonia Gandhi had forgiven Nalini, Nirbhaya's mother should pardon the convicts, asserting that she does not want the death penalty for them.

Nirbhaya's parents had also strongly reacted to it and had demanded an apology from Jaising for her comments.