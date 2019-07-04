Indrani Mukerjea turns approver in INX Media case

A special court on Thursday allowed Indrani Mukerjea's application seeking to become an approver in the INX Media corruption case involving P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram.
Special judge Arun Bhardwaj pardoned Mukerjea, who was an accused in the case, after she submitted that she voluntarily agreed to become an approver in the case.
The court has issued production warrant for Mukerjea, who is jailed in another case in Mumbai.
Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator
Comments (+)