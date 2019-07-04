Indrani Mukerjea turns approver in INX Media case

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Jul 04 2019, 13:05pm ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2019, 13:08pm ist
Indrani Mukerjea. (PTI File Photo)

A special court on Thursday allowed Indrani Mukerjea's application seeking to become an approver in the INX Media corruption case involving P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram.

Special judge Arun Bhardwaj pardoned Mukerjea, who was an accused in the case, after she submitted that she voluntarily agreed to become an approver in the case.

The court has issued production warrant for Mukerjea, who is jailed in another case in Mumbai.

