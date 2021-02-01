BUDGET 2021
Budget 2021 Live: Agriculture Infra cess imposed on fuel; Petrol to be costlier by Rs 2.5 per litre, diesel by Rs 4 per litre Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22 Railway gets record Rs 1.1 lakh crore Govt allocates Rs 14,100 cr to Bengaluru's Namma Metro FY22 divestment target at Rs 1.75 lakh cr FM proposes raising FDI in insurance sector to 74% Budget 2021 | FM announces Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0 'Voluntary scrapping policy to phase out old vehicles'
Internet suspended at Delhi borders till 11 pm tomorrow

Internet suspended at Delhi borders till 11 pm tomorrow

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2021, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 13:12 ist
Credit: PTi

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday extended the temporary suspension of internet till February 2, 11 PM at Delhi's Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders. Previously it was suspended till January 31 after violence broke out between protesting farmers and police during the Republic Day tractor rally.

More to follow...

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Farm Bills
Farmers Protest
Delhi
Internet

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 