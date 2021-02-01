Internet suspended at Delhi borders till 11 pm tomorrow

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday extended the temporary suspension of internet till February 2, 11 PM at Delhi's Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders. Previously it was suspended till January 31 after violence broke out between protesting farmers and police during the Republic Day tractor rally.
