Probe those meeting Jain in prison: Tiwari to agencies

Investigate all those meeting Satyendar Jain in prison: BJP's Manoj Tiwari to probe agencies

His remarks come a day after videos purportedly showing Jain receiving massage and meeting visitors in jail emerged

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 20 2022, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 14:31 ist

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday demanded investigative agencies to probe the people meeting with jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain in his prison cell.

His remarks come a day after videos purportedly showing Jain receiving massage and meeting visitors in jail emerged.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had on Saturday backed his cabinet colleague, saying Jain was undergoing physiotherapy for a spinal injury suffered from a fall in the prison. He had also accused the BJP of making a mockery of Jain's treatment and hatching a conspiracy to keep him in jail in a "frivolous" case.

"Sometimes even the God intervenes to expose the dishonest and culprits," Tiwari said over AAP's allegations that the videos were leaked.

Read | Videos of Satyendar Jain receiving 'massage' in jail spark controversy

"The question is not who or how the videos were leaked, the question is what was Jain doing there," he asserted.

The former Delhi BJP chief also demanded that the probe agencies find out whom all Jain met in the prison and hinted that the findings could help in the investigation of the money laundering case in which the minister is an accused.

The BJP leader also came down heavily on Sisodia for defending Jain.

"Several well-known physiotherapists have rejected Sisodia's claim that Jain was given physiotherapy treatment as shown in the videos," he alleged and demanded the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to show the prescription and details of the physiotherapist engaged for the same.

"The man massaging him (Jain) in jail did not even look like a physiotherapist," Tiwari quipped.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manoj Tiwari
BJP
Indian Politics
India News
Satyendar Jain
AAP

What's Brewing

What books does Murakami find disappointing? His own

What books does Murakami find disappointing? His own

Tom Felton did not read 'Harry Potter' before auditions

Tom Felton did not read 'Harry Potter' before auditions

Rash plans for port threaten sea turtle nesting grounds

Rash plans for port threaten sea turtle nesting grounds

'Dexter' to 'Drishyam': Can films inspire murders?

'Dexter' to 'Drishyam': Can films inspire murders?

Boxed in the man box

Boxed in the man box

Pop goes the comic!

Pop goes the comic!

Canines, felines have whale of a time at pet carnival

Canines, felines have whale of a time at pet carnival

Bengaluru’s building designs get a timely tweak

Bengaluru’s building designs get a timely tweak

 