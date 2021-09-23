IPL gambling racket busted in Delhi, 5 held: Police

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 23 2021, 01:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 01:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Delhi Police has busted an IPL gambling racket and arrested five men from Badarpur in the southeastern parts of the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Akash (30), Ahsan (30) and Sunit Kumar Sinha (37), all residents of Badarpur, Mukesh (42), a resident of Vinod Nagar, and Mohammad Shahjad (32), a resident of Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh, they added.

On Monday, information was received about gambling going on in a flat at Molarband Extension, Badarpur. A raid was conducted and five persons were found gambling on IPL matches. All five were arrested, a senior police officer said.

Two laptops, 13 mobile phones, a television set and cash amounting to Rs 52,000 were seized from their possession, police said, adding that efforts are being made to nab the other accused.

IPL
IPL 2021
Betting
Delhi
Arrest

