IPS officer's letter expressing apprehension about his safety triggers controversy in J&K

A letter, purportedly written by senior IPS officer Basant Rath expressing apprehension about his safety due to "certain activities" of the Jammu and Kashmir Police chief, has gone viral on the social media, triggering a controversy.

The June 25 letter, addressed to the Gandhinagar police station SHO, does not seek registration of an FIR, but wants it to be made "a part of daily diary".

Gandhinagar police station SHO Gurnam Choudhary, however, denied having received any such letter.

"I'm writing you to take note of my genuine apprehensions about my safety and reputation. I am doing it as a private citizen of the country. In my personal capacity. Not as a civil servant. Not as a policeman," states the letter, purportedly written by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rath.

"I am not asking you to lodge an FIR against the person mentioned above. I am just asking you to make this letter a part of the daily diary in your police station.... In case something bad happens to me, you should know whose number you should dial. With due respect," adds the letter, in whose subject line the name of the Jammu and Kashmir Police chief is handwritten.

The letter, which has gone viral on the social media, has triggered a controversy in the Union Territory.