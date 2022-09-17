IRCTC scam: CBI moves Delhi HC against Tejashwi Yadav

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday moved the Delhi Court against Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in the IRCTC scam case. CBI sought the cancellation of bail granted to him in the matter.
Special Judge Geetanjali Goel issued notice to Tajaswi Yadav on the CBI's plea and sought his response in the matter.
More to follow...
