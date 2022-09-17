IRCTC scam: CBI moves Delhi HC against Tejashwi Yadav

IRCTC scam: CBI moves Delhi HC against Tejashwi Yadav

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel issued notice to Tajaswi Yadav on the CBI's plea and sought his response in the matter

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 17 2022, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2022, 15:12 ist
Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Credit: IANS Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday moved the Delhi Court against Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in the IRCTC scam case. CBI sought the cancellation of bail granted to him in the matter.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel issued notice to Tajaswi Yadav on the CBI's plea and sought his response in the matter.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav
CBI
IRCTC scam
IRCTC

What's Brewing

Why was Kuno chosen for India's cheetah reintroduction?

Why was Kuno chosen for India's cheetah reintroduction?

Russia's secret gem sales dividing the diamond world

Russia's secret gem sales dividing the diamond world

Unseen photos of Queen clicked by Kenyan photographer

Unseen photos of Queen clicked by Kenyan photographer

Did you know? Fast but dismal hunters, cheetahs meow

Did you know? Fast but dismal hunters, cheetahs meow

Narendra Modi: Rare, unseen pics of the powerful leader

Narendra Modi: Rare, unseen pics of the powerful leader

Beginner’s guide to pressing flowers

Beginner’s guide to pressing flowers

The contemplative life of a bookstore sales assistant

The contemplative life of a bookstore sales assistant

Restoring identity with our stories

Restoring identity with our stories

 