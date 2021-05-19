Irresponsible comments can damage long-standing partnerships: EAM S Jaishankar on Kejriwal's Singapore Covid variant remark

Amid a row between Singapore's government and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over Covid variants, India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar tweeted a sharp response to Kejriwal, calling his comments "irresponsible".

"Singapore and India have been solid partners in the fight against #COVID19... However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships. So, let me clarify- Delhi CM does not speak for India," he tweeted.

However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships. So, let me clarify- Delhi CM does not speak for India. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 19, 2021

Earlier, the MEA spokesperson had said that the Singapore government strongly objected to Kejriwal's remark.

"Singapore Government called in our High Commissioner today to convey strong objection to Delhi CM's tweet on "Singapore variant". High Commissioner clarified that Delhi CM had no competence to pronounce on Covid variants or civil aviation policy," the spokesperson said.

Read | Record 4,529 single-day Covid-19 deaths, daily infections below 3 lakh for third straight day

'Singapore Variant'

Singapore on Tuesday dismissed reports quoting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that a “very dangerous" strain of the coronavirus was prevalent in the city state, saying there is “no truth whatsoever” in such assertions.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said the new strain of coronavirus could invade India in the form of a third wave.

"The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis," the Delhi chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi on Tuesday.

“There is no Singapore variant. The strain that is prevalent in many of the Covid-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617 variant, which originated in India. Phylogenetic testing has shown this B.1.617 variant to be associated with several clusters in Singapore,” it said in a statement.