ISC, ICSE Board results to be out tomorrow: See details

ISC, ICSE classes 10, 12 Board results to be out on Saturday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 23 2021, 13:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 13:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

The results of ICSE and ISC Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations 2021 will be released on Saturday, July 24 at 3 pm, the Council for the Indian School Certificate said on Friday.

The results will be available on the website as well as through SMS. To see details on how to check results, click here.

Rechecking of marks will not be applicable this year since the students were awarded imputed marks, CISCE Chief Secy Gerry Arathoon said in a statement.

 

Board Exam
ICSE
ISC

