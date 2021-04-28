It appears Centre wants people to die: Delhi HC

It appears Centre wants people to die, says Delhi HC on new protocol on Remdesivir use

It was hearing a plea by a lawyer who is suffering from Covid-19

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 28 2021, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2021, 17:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said it appeared that the Centre wanted people to die as according to the new protocol on the use of Remdesivir for Covid-19 treatment, the drug was to be given only to those on oxygen support.

"This is wrong. This is a complete non-application of mind. Now people who do not have oxygen will not get Remdesivir either. It appears you want people to die," Justice Prathiba M Singh said to the central government.

It appears the Centre was changing the protocol to reduce the shortage of the drug, the high court said.

Read: Maharashtra government will not start Covid-19 vaccinations for ages 18 to 44 from May 1

"This is complete mismanagement," the court added. 

It was hearing a plea by a lawyer who is suffering from Covid-19 and was able to get only three out of the six doses of Remdesivir required.

Due to the court's intervention, the lawyer got the remaining vials on Tuesday (April 27) night.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi High Court
Remdesivir
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid: FAQs for patients with hypertension, diabetes

Covid: FAQs for patients with hypertension, diabetes

The Lead: What do industrial corridors mean?

The Lead: What do industrial corridors mean?

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals

Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

This newborn will never get mom's hug

This newborn will never get mom's hug

 