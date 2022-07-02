Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi after crew notices smoke in cabin

Days after a SpiceJet aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in Patna due to a bird hit, another SpiceJet aircraft flying from Delhi to Jabalpur had to return to the Delhi airport on Saturday morning after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin while passing 5000 ft.

However, the SpiceJet spokesperson told ANI that all passengers were safely disembarked.

#WATCH | A SpiceJet aircraft operating from Delhi to Jabalpur returned safely to the Delhi airport today morning after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin while passing 5000ft; passengers safely disembarked: SpiceJet Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/R1LwAVO4Mk — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

On June 19, the left engine of a SpiceJet flight was damaged due to a bird hit during take-off. The flight was carrying 185 passengers, 4 crew members and 2 pilots.

The plane had reached a height of 2,000 feet. The pilot immediately called ATC for the emergency landing.