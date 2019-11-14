Jagan launches Nadu Nedu: Pictoral contrast of schools

Aimed at bringing tangible development of government schools Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the Nadu–Nedu programme in Ongole on Thursday.

A pictorial contrast of the schools then and now will be displayed to record the results of the efforts. The photographs showing the state in which government schools are present-day and how they will be after the scheme is completed with the nine parameters will be displayed for people to know about the metamorphosis.

We will transform all government schools with the required infrastructure and upgradation of skills besides setting up of English labs in addition to providing basic amenities like clean environs, furniture, toilets, running water, compound wall, blackboard, renovation and involve parent committee," he said.

The scheme will be implemented in 15, 715 schools in the first phase and will cover all schools in three years’ time with a budget of Rs 12,000 crores. For the first year in the first phase, Rs 3,500 crores will be spent for infrastructure development.

Addressing the meeting at the PVR High he said, despite the criticism from detractors, we will go ahead with English medium schools as we have to prepare the students to boldly face and stand up to the requirements of the technology-driven world.

On the introduction of English medium from classes 1 to 6, there would be some difficulties and challenges but have to face and we will overcome, he said.

‘During my 3,648 km padayatra, I have seen family members pouring their woes out about the lack of level playing field as their children are left behind due to the non-availability of avenues," he said.

In addition to the Amma Vodi scheme incentivizing the mother for sending their children to school a Skill Development University will be set up and under its umbrella, all 25 Skill Development Centres will function to have an interface with education and industry, he said.