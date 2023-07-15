Jaishankar, Blinken add splash of colour to Asia Summit

Jaishankar, Blinken add splash of colour to East Asia Summit

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 15 2023, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 11:29 ist
EAM Jaishankar (right) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) at the East Asia Summit. Credit: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken were seen wearing colourful, printed shirts while attending the East Asia Summit (EAS) in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Jaishankar and Blinken had attended the 13th EAS Foreign Ministers' meeting on Friday in the Indonesian capital.

The External Affairs Minister had shared a photo on Twitter with the Secretary of State in which Jaishankar wore a blue printed shirt, while Blinken's was in the shades of brown, blue and white.

In his tweet, Jaishankar said: "Pleasure to meet Sec Blinken. Followed up on PM Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the US. Also exchanged views on Ukraine, Myanmar and Indo-Pacific."

While speaking at the meeting, Jaishankar said that India firmly supported the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and its implementation through EAS.

"There is great synergy between the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) proposed by India and AOIP," he added.

He said that Quad will always complement ASEAN and ASEAN-led mechanisms as AOIP contributes to the vision of the Quad.

Quad is an informal strategic forum comprising four nations, namely the US, India, Australia and Japan.

One of the primary objectives of the Quad is to work for a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Jaishankar further added that India affirms ASEAN's centrality in the Indo-Pacific and advocates the strengthening of the EAS.

