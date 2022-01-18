Jaishankar calls attack in Abu Dhabi 'unacceptable'

India on Tuesday condemned the drone attack on a fuel storage facility near the airport in the capital of United Arab Emirates and called it “unacceptable”, even as it swung into action to repatriate the mortal remains of its two citizens killed in the incident.

“Conveyed our strong solidarity with UAE in face of such unacceptable acts,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on Twitter, after talking to Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed over phone.

Zayed called Jaishankar to express condolence for the death of two citizens of India in the drone attack carried out by the Houthi rebels of Yemen on a fuel storage facility of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) near the airport of the capital city of the UAE.

“Deeply appreciate receiving a call from UAE FM @ABZayed. He expressed condolences for the Indian lives lost in the terror attack in UAE yesterday,” the External Affairs Minister tweeted.

Deeply appreciate receiving a call from UAE FM @ABZayed . He expressed condolences for the Indian lives lost in the terror attack in UAE yesterday. Conveyed our strong solidarity with UAE in face of such unacceptable acts. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 18, 2022

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi meanwhile initiated the process of repatriating the mortal remains of the two deceased citizens of the country. It posted on Twitter on Tuesday that the identities of the two had been established and its officials were in touch with the family of the deceased. “The mission is working closely with UAE authorities, including ADNOC, for early repatriation of (the) mortal remains (of the two Indians),” it added.

Also read: Satellite photos show aftermath of Abu Dhabi oil site attack

The Indians killed in the incidents were employees of the ADNOC. Two of the six injured were also citizens of India, but they were already discharged from the hospital after medical treatment.

“Our Embassy is working with UAE authorities to provide the fullest support to families of the deceased,” Jaishankar tweeted after speaking to Zayed.

A Pakistani employee of the ADNOC was also killed in the incident.

New Delhi is also trying to ensure the release of seven Indians, who are among the 11 sailors held hostage by the Houthis on board the UAE-flagged cargo vessel Rwabee seized by the rebels on the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen on January 2.

Watch the latest DH videos: