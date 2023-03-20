Japan PM Fumio Kishida likely to offer new plan to counter China during India tour

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will articulate in New Delhi on Monday a new plan to counter China in Indo-Pacific – sixteen years after one of his predecessors, Shinzo Abe, had addressed Parliament of India and laid the foundation of an “Arc of Democracy” to contain the communist country’s belligerence in the region.

Kishida will fly from Tokyo to New Delhi early on Monday. He will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House later before delivering the 41st Sapru House lecture at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA). He will depart from New Delhi on Tuesday.

Also Read: China shadow bringing India, Australia closer

The speech of the Japanese Prime Minister at the ICWA is going to be a highlight of his tour to New Delhi as he is likely to unveil a new action plan for the Indo-Pacific region.

A source in New Delhi told DH that Japan’s new action plan for the Indo-Pacific might include expanding support to developing nations in the region and strengthening their security capabilities to contain the hegemonic aspirations of China. Kishida would discuss a new action plan with Modi and emphasize on enhancing Japan’s cooperation with India and its other partners in the ‘Quad’ – Australia and the United States – in implementing the new action plan, added the source, aware of New Delhi’s engagements with Tokyo.

Kishida is going to deliver the lecture at the ICWA in New Delhi almost 16 years after the then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had addressed a joint session of both the Houses of Parliament of India on August 22 in 2007. Abe’s landmark speech, titled “Confluence of the Two Seas”, had laid the foundation of the concept of Indo-Pacific and a larger cooperation between India and Japan as well as other nations in building an “arc of democracy” to counter the hegemonic aspirations of China. His speech had played a key role in shaping the Quad – a coalition forged by India, Japan, Australia and the United States – to promote the vision for a “free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific”.

Also Read: India slams China for militarisation of South China Sea

Abe was assassinated at Nara in Japan on July 8 last year.

The Quad was elevated to the level of the leaders in 2021. India, however, resisted the US attempt to turn it into a security alliance as it was not keen to remain in a group overtly adversarial to China. The Quad, unlike the AUKUS initiative by Australia, the UK and the US, continued with its benign agenda to counter Beijing’s bid to spread its influence in the Indo-Pacific. The four-nation coalition thus remained focused on development partnership and cooperation in education and healthcare.

Kishida and Modi will on Monday also discuss the agenda of the Quad Summit, which would be held in Sydney in May and which would see the two leaders joining Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the US President Joe Biden to add new momentum to the four-nation coalition.