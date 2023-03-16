Jharkhand Cabinet nod for 1 lakh wells, EWS quota in jobs

The Jharkhand government gave its nod to a number of proposals, including construction of 1 lakh wells under irrigation schemes, besides 10 per cent reservation in district-level jobs to people from economically weaker sections (EWS).

A total of 40 decisions were taken at a meeting of the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday.

Approval was given for implementation of 'Birsa Irrigation Well Promotion Mission' under which 1 lakh wells will be constructed, an official statement said.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal for setting up two residential schools in Chaibasa and Dumka at a cost of Rs 195 crore.

It also cleared the formation of Jharkhand Knowledge Corporation Ltd on the lines of the Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd.