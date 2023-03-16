10% EWS quota in jobs gets Jharkhand Cabinet nod

Jharkhand Cabinet nod for 1 lakh wells, EWS quota in jobs

A total of 40 decisions were taken at a meeting of the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 16 2023, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 17:37 ist
Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Credit: PTI Photo

The Jharkhand government gave its nod to a number of proposals, including construction of 1 lakh wells under irrigation schemes, besides 10 per cent reservation in district-level jobs to people from economically weaker sections (EWS).

A total of 40 decisions were taken at a meeting of the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday.

Approval was given for implementation of 'Birsa Irrigation Well Promotion Mission' under which 1 lakh wells will be constructed, an official statement said.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal for setting up two residential schools in Chaibasa and Dumka at a cost of Rs 195 crore.

It also cleared the formation of Jharkhand Knowledge Corporation Ltd on the lines of the Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd.

Jharkhand
India News
EWS quota
Hemant Soren

