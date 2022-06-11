Jharkhand CM orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday ordered a high-level probe into the deadly violence that rocked Ranchi, a senior official said.
A two-member committee, comprising senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal and Additional Director General (ADG) of Police Sanjay Latkar, was formed to investigate the violence that left two persons dead and at least 24 people injured, the official told PTI.
The committee has been asked to submit its report to the state government in a week, he said.
Also Read | Prophet remarks row: 2 killed, many critically injured as violence rocks Ranchi
Ranchi's Deputy Inspector General Anish Gupta said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been set up to probe the incident.
"Three FIRs have been lodged so far. Search operations are on to arrest the persons involved in the violence," he said.
Violent protests broke out in the state capital on Friday over the inflammatory comments made by now-suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.
