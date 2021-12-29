Jharkhand govt cuts petrol price by Rs 25/litre for two-wheelers

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Wednesday announced that the state government has decided to slash petrol prices by Rs 25 per litre for two-wheelers.

The reduction in petrol price will come into effect from January 26, 2022.

In a tweet, the CM said, "The rise in petrol and diesel prices has mostly affected the poor and the middle-class people. Hence, the state government has decided to cut the petrol prices by Rs 25/litre for two-wheelers. This will come into effect from January 26, 2022".

पेट्रोल-डीजल के मूल्य में लगातार इजाफा हो रहा है, इससे गरीब और मध्यम वर्ग के लोग सबसे अधिक प्रभावित हैं। इसलिए सरकार ने राज्य स्तर से दुपहिया वाहन के लिए पेट्रोल पर प्रति लीटर ₹25 की राहत देगी, इसका लाभ 26 जनवरी 2022 से मिलना शुरू होगा:- श्री @HemantSorenJMM pic.twitter.com/MsinoGS60Y — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) December 29, 2021

Check out DH's latest videos: