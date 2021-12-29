Jharkhand govt cuts petrol price by Rs 25/litre for two-wheelers

Jharkhand cuts petrol price by Rs 25 for two-wheelers

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 29 2021, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2021, 16:47 ist
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Wednesday announced that the state government has decided to slash petrol prices by Rs 25 per litre for two-wheelers.

The reduction in petrol price will come into effect from January 26, 2022.

In a tweet, the CM said, "The rise in petrol and diesel prices has mostly affected the poor and the middle-class people. Hence, the state government has decided to cut the petrol prices by Rs 25/litre for two-wheelers. This will come into effect from January 26, 2022".

 

