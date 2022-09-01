Jharkhand political crisis: UPA delegation to meet Governor at 4 pm on September 1

Amid the ongoing political suspense over the Election Commission's ruling on CM Hemant Soren's disqualification, a UPA delegation will meet Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais at 4 pm today, according to ANI.

Four ministers of the ruling UPA coalition in Jharkhand returned to Ranchi on Wednesday evening, a day after they and 28 MLAs were shifted to a resort near the Chhattisgarh capital in view of political developments in their home state. One of the ministers said they are going back to Ranchi for a Cabinet meeting scheduled on Thursday.

The ruling UPA coalition has 49 MLAs in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.

Soren's JMM believes that the BJP may make a serious attempt to poach MLAs of the party and alliance partner Congress in a bid to topple the coalition government. Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case, the Election Commission sent its decision to state Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25. Though the EC's decision is not yet made public, there was a buzz that the poll panel had recommended the chief minister's disqualification as an MLA

