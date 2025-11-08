<p>Naati Koli Bassaru — Karnataka’s Country Chicken Curry!</p><p>A rustic favourite from Mysuru, Mandya & Hassan, where chickpeas meet chicken stock in a rich, flavour-packed curry.</p><p>Hearty, rustic and full of soul ,Naati Koli Bassaru (Country Chicken Curry) is Karnataka’s countryside classic reimagined! </p>.Bachelor Quick Mutton Fry | Easy Mutton Fry Recipe Karnataka | Spicy 10-Minute Mutton Dish | South Indian Home Style Non Veg | Authentic Karnataka Fry.<p>Traditionally a vegetarian dish, this unique non-vegetarian Bassaru made in Mysuru, Mandya and Hassan combines the goodness of chickpeas and country chicken stock, simmered with a blend of aromatic spices.</p><p>In this episode of Cuisines of Karnataka, Murali and Suchitra bring to life the authentic flavours of rural Karnataka.</p><p>The result? A rich, earthy curry that deepens in taste with every passing day as the masalas ripen and the chicken absorbs the flavour.</p><p>Perfect with **ragi balls (ragi mudde) or hot steamed rice, this is comfort food straight from the heartland.</p><p>Cuisines of Karnataka Season 4 is an initiative by Prajavani & Deccan Herald.</p><p>Presented by Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil</p><p>LPG Partner- Indane</p><p>Kitchen Partner - TTK Prestige</p><p>Special Partner – Bhima Jewellers</p><p>Snacks Partner - Lays</p><p>In Association with – SBI Card, Vencobb Chicken & ECO CRYSTAL WATER TREATMENT</p>