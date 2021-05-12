Jitendra Singh slams Cong for mocking Centre over Covid

Jitendra Singh slams Congress for mocking Centre over handling of Covid-19 crisis

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have to atone for his mistakes in handling the Covid-19 pandemic in the country

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 12 2021, 06:16 ist
  • updated: May 12 2021, 06:16 ist
Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh slammed the Congress and its interim President Sonia Gandhi for her comments at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on the Centre's handling of Covid-19.

"Whenever Government led by PM Modi tried to make a sincere effort to meet this challenge, there was invariably a tendency to mock by Congress. It's not about only mocking Modi government or BJP but mocking Corona warriors," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have to atone for his mistakes in handling the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“In order that it may become a reality, the Prime Minister must atone for his mistakes and commit to serving the people instead of carrying on with a personal agenda, oblivious to the suffering all around,” the CWC resolution said.

