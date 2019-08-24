J&K Governor condoles demise of Jaitley

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief over the demise of Arun Jaitley, saying he would always remain thankful to the former Union minister for his "sage advise" and "humane approach" in dealing with various issues from time to time.

In his condolence message, the governor recalled his close relationship with Jaitley since the days of student politics in 1974 and working together with him during the anti-Emergency movement led by Jai Parkash Narayan.

RIP Arun Jaitley | Former finance minister passes away at 66

Malik remembered the enormous contribution and sacrifices Jaitley had made for the country, especially his imprisonment during the Emergency, a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

The governor recollected their close association during the days when Jaitley was nominated as a member of the national executive of the erstwhile Janata Party and subsequently in the BJP.

Malik said he would always remain thankful to Jaitley for his sage advice and humane approach in dealing with various issues from time to time.

The governor has prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in its hour of grief.

State BJP president Ravinder Raina and the National Panthers Party (NPP) also condoled the demise of Jaitley and said his demise has sent a shock wave in Jammu and Kashmir.

Raina said he was a "towering leader" of the party and his sudden demise is a big loss for the "nationalist forces" and the country.

"He...will always remain alive in our heart and soul," he said, adding he worked as a true soldier whenever the country faced any difficulty.

"He was a great intellectual and legal luminary. He worked for strengthening nationalism till his last breath," Raina said.

NPP chief patron Bhim Singh said his demise has sent a shock wave in Jammu and Kashmir as well.

"NPP condoles the shocking demise of a veteran nationalist and intellectual leader who had grown with impressive leadership right from his student days till he voluntarily retired as Union Minister for Finance," Singh.