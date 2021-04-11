JP Nadda asks BJP members to make 'Tika Utsav' successful

Nadda asks BJP members to make 'Tika Utsav' successful

He urged BJP members to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestions fully to make the drive a success

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 11 2021, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 16:18 ist
BJP President J P Nadda. Credit: PTI File Photo

BJP president J P Nadda asked party members on Sunday to work to make the 'Tika Utsav', which aims to inoculate maximum number of eligible people against coronavirus, successful and help keep the society healthy. 

He urged BJP members to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestions fully to make the drive a success. 

Asserting that the vaccination drive between April 11 and 14 marks the beginning of the second big war on Covid-19, Modi on Sunday made several suggestions to people on tackling the virus and urged them to focus on personal and social hygiene. 

Also Read | 'Tika Utsav' marks second big war on Covid-19: PM Modi

Elderly people or those who may not be much educated should be helped in getting the vaccine, he said, and also asked people to help those Covid-19 patients in getting treatment who may lack resources or information. 

By wearing masks, people can save themselves and others, Modi added.

