Judiciary taking steps to ensure timely justice: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday commended the Supreme Court for taking a lot of steps to ensure timely justice for all.

Speaking at the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court, Modi also said the entire world was looking at India which is witnessing rapid development and economic growth.

“We the People in the Preamble of the Constitution is a commitment, pledge and belief that has made India the Mother of Democracy,” the PM said.

He also stated that the judiciary was “taking a lot of steps such as e-initiatives to ensure timely justice for all.”

Modi also launched new initiatives under the e-court project, providing services to litigants, lawyers and the judiciary through information and communication technology-enabled courts. The initiatives launched by Prime Minister Modi included ‘virtual justice clock’, ‘JustIS’ mobile app 2.0, digital court and ‘S3WaaS’ websites.

He also said that fulfilling fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens to take the nation to greater heights as it marches ahead towards the centenary of its Independence.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Modi said that fundamental rights were those responsibilities that should be fulfilled by citizens with utmost dedication and true integrity. “Be it an individual or institutions, our duties are our first priority. The Amrit Kaal is the era of duties for us,” the PM said.

In his speech, he said, “Today, the world is looking at us with great expectations. This country is moving ahead with full potential, taking pride in all its diversities and our biggest strength behind this is our Constitution. The country is being empowered with the power of Pro-People. Laws are being simplified for the common man. This nectar period of freedom is the ‘duty period’ for the country. Be it individuals or institutions… Our responsibilities are our first pledge.”

Maintaining that story of Indian Constitution was not simply the story of a legal text but of human struggle and sacrifice, Chief Justice of India asked all judges to think about securing constitutional vision of liberty, equality and fraternity for citizens. He also said the story of Indian constitution is of undoing injustice for the marginalised, women, the Dalits and the disabled.