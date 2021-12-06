Kamal Haasan urges MNM party cadres to work for victory in ULB polls

Work for victory in ULB polls: Haasan to party cadres

Actor turned politician and founder president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Kamal Haasan on Monday told party workers that they should strive hard for the victory of party candidates in the urban local body (ULB) elections.

The actor was speaking to party cadres and office bearers through a video message.

He asked the cadres to rise above petty differences and work hard at the grassroots so that the party candidates register thumping victories in the elections.

Kamal Haasan said that it was MNM that gave voice to the support for autonomy in urban local bodies and told cadres that they should not rest with these laurels and instead work for the victory of party candidates.

He said that the general public is aware of the role played by the MNM in campaigning for autonomy in local bodies and stated that electoral victories are important for a political party.

Kamal Haasan also said that the MNM was instrumental in making gram sabhas work properly in the state and that gram sabhas are now taken to people.

The MNM founder president also warned cadres and local leaders to adhere to Covid-19 protocol during grassroots organisational work.

