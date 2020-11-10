Kamala against Hindu nationalism: Subramanian Swamy

Kamala Harris against Hindu nationalism: Subramanian Swamy

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 10 2020, 08:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 08:44 ist
Subramanaian Swamy. Credit: PTI.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister Subramanian Swamy cautioned the Centre against 'fawning' over the Biden-Harris administration, warning that Kamala Harris stands against the idea of 'Hindu nationalism, which decoded means BJP".

Joe Biden won the US presidential election, according to multiple media projections. Under his administration. Kamala Harris will be the vice president, making her the first woman of colour to hold the office. 

