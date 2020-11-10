Kamala Harris against Hindu nationalism: Subramanian Swamy

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister Subramanian Swamy cautioned the Centre against 'fawning' over the Biden-Harris administration, warning that Kamala Harris stands against the idea of 'Hindu nationalism, which decoded means BJP".
Indian Government should stop fawning on the new Biden Harris Govt by running to invite them to India as reported by media.On India affairs Biden will go by Kamala Harris and she is ideologically against “Hindu nationalism” which decoded means BJP. Modi must practice Atmanirbhar.
— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 9, 2020
Joe Biden won the US presidential election, according to multiple media projections. Under his administration. Kamala Harris will be the vice president, making her the first woman of colour to hold the office.
